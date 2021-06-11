‘Castlevania’ Universe Expands With New Netflix Series Set During French Revolution Led By Descendant Of Trevor & Sypha

As Castlevania, based on the classic Konami video game, came to an end, the world it created is living on. As Deadline reported in April, Netflix is going forward a new anime series set in the same Castlevania universe with an entirely new cast of characters.

Today, as part of Netflix Geeked’s inaugural Geeked Week, the team behind Castlevania unveiled the new series, created in partnership with Kevin Kolde’s Project 51 Productions with showrunner and executive producer Clive Bradley.

Serving as executive producers, Kolde and Bradley will lead the new series centered around Richter Belmont (a descendant of characters Trevor and Sypha) and set against the backdrop of the French Revolution.

Powerhouse Animation will continue to partner on the new Castlevania series as the animation studio with Sam and Adam Deats directing.

The 10-episode fourth and final season of Castlevania, which launched in 2017 as the streamer’s first original anime series and the second adult animated comedy, was released on May 13.

