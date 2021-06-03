CAS Awards 2022 Timeline: Cinema Audio Society Sets Key Dates For 58th Annual Trophy Show

Now hear this: The Cinema Audio Society has set its key dates for the 2021-22 awards season. The 58th annual CAS Awards will be presented live and in-person on Saturday, March 19, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel.

The nominations covering film, TV and Outstanding Products for Production and Post-Production will be revealed on January 25. See the full timeline below.

“The Cinema Audio Society is excited to announce their calendar for the 58th CAS Awards and Student Recognition Award,” CAS President Karol Urban said. “2021 promises to be a year of renewal for our community and industry as a whole. We can’t wait to come together once again in person to celebrate excellence in sound for picture and the incredible gift of fellowship in our craft.”

Here are the key dates for the 2022 CAS Awards, followed by the timeline for the Student Recognition Award.

58th CAS Awards

November 9

Entry submission form available online at http://www.CinemaAudioSociety.org

December 21

Entry submissions due online by 5 p.m. PT

January 6

Nomination ballot voting begins online

January 18

Nomination ballot voting ends online, 5 p.m. PT

January 25

Final nominees in each category announced

February 4

Nominee listing error and omission deadline

February 24

Final voting begins online

March 8

Final voting ends online, 5 p.m. PT

March 19

58th Annual CAS Awards

2021 Student Recognition Award timeline

June 3

Application forms available online at http://www.cinemaaudiosociety.org

November 11

Application period closes online at 5 p.m. PT

November 30

Finalists announced

March 19

Winner announced during 58th CAS Awards