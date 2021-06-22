Cara Buono, Clare Foley, Spencer List & More Set For Horror Pic ‘She Came From The Woods’

EXCLUSIVE: Cara Buono (Stranger Things, Mad Men), Clare Foley (Gotham, Sinister) Spencer List (Good Trouble) and William Sadler (The Shawshank Redemption) are starring in She Came From the Woods after an under-the-radar shoot in Connecticut.

She Came From the Woods was developed by Mainframe and is based on the 2017 short of the same name. The story follows the staff of an overnight camp as they conjure an old legend on the last day of the summer of 1987.

Emmy Award winner Erik Bloomquist (Ten Minutes to Midnight, Long Lost) directed from a script co-written with Carson Bloomquist. The project comes from production outfit Mainframe Pictures, co-founded by the brothers. Also starring are Michael Park (Stranger Things) and Tyler Elliot Burke (The Punisher).

“After planting the seed with our short film, we are elated to finally bring this story to full and vivid life. She Came From the Woods is a coming-of-age horror movie rooted in themes of familial legacy, the dangers of groupthink, and the motives behind the stories we tell and the secrets we keep,” said the Bloomquist Brothers.