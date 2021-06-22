Cannes To Fete Marco Bellocchio; Edinburgh Film Fest New Director; ‘Pretty Red Dress’ Cast; Sky Studios Inks Noah Deal – Global Briefs

Marco Bellocchio Cannes Honor

Italian filmmaker Marco Bellocchio will receive an honorary Palme d’Or at this year’s edition of Cannes. He will travel to the French fest to present his latest picture, Marx Can Wait, film on July 16, before receiving his prize at the closing ceremony on July 17. Bellocchio has been a regular in Cannes’ Competition over the years, with pics ranging from Henry IV in 1984 to The Traitor in 2019. “Marco has always questioned institutions, traditions, personal and collective history. In each of his works, almost involuntarily, or at least as naturally as possible, he revolutionizes the established order,” said Cannes President Pierre Lescure. “We are proud to distinguish Marco Bellocchio, one of the great masters of Italian cinema after 56 years of fascinating work, in succession to his director friends Bernardo Bertolucci, Manoel de Oliveira and Agnès Varda. He is a filmmaker, an auteur and a poet,” added General Delegate Thierry Fremaux.

Edinburgh Film Fest Hires New Director

Kristy Matheson will take over as the new head of the Edinburgh International Film Festival. In her role as Creative Director at Scotland’s Centre for the Moving Image, Matheson will also oversee the Filmhouse Cinemas. The exec arrives from her position as Director of Film at Australia’s national museum of screen culture and has more than 20 years’ experience across distribution, film festivals and the museum sector. “I’ve had the enormous privilege to lead the strategic direction of the Film Department in a multi-disciplinary museum that puts curiosity, collaboration, and audiences at the centre of everything it does. I’m excited to bring this programming ethos into my new role with the CMI,” Matheson commented on her new role.

UK Debut ‘Pretty Red Dress’ Sets Cast

Natey Jones, Alexandra Burke and Temilola Olatunbosun will lead the cast of Pretty Red Dress, the debut feature film of Dionne Edwards. The pic comes from Teng Teng Films, in collaboration with the BFI, BBC Film, and the Sundance Institute. It is the story of a South London family and how their lives revolve around one red dress. Georgia Goggin is producing with Bennett McGhee as Executive Producer. Protagonist Pictures is handling sales.

Sky Studios Inks Development Deal With Noah Media Group

Sky Studios has signed a development deal with Noah Media Group, the production company behind sports documentaries including Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans. Under the pact, Noah will create a slate of feature documentaries targetted at Sky’s factual channels. NBCUniversal will have a first-look option for global distribution. The first collaboration between Noah and Sky Studios is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.