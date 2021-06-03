Cannes 2021: Still No Netflix In The Lineup Despite Ongoing Conversations

Netflix remains out in the cold when it comes to the Cannes lineup. The festival and the streamer, despite ongoing conversations, are still unable to bridge their differences and so, once again, the Croisette will be devoid of Netflix movies.

Cannes insists on a local theatrical release for movies playing in Competition but has previously offered the streamer non-Competition slots. ‘Out of Competition’ hasn’t appealed to the streamer.

Festival chief Thierry Fremaux reiterated the status quo today (via a translator): “The festival has a rule that films in Competition must have a local theatrical release. Netflix wishes to have its movies in Competition and on their platform. Since 2017, Netflix hasn’t agreed to play its films outside of Competition but we talk a lot. There were two potential films that may go to other festivals. We regret that we haven’t been able to negotiate their Out Of Competition presence. American studios have proven many times that it can be very inviting to play in other sections. We will continue trying to convince them to attend.”

Two years ago one Netflix movie did play in Directors’ Fortnight. But apart from that, no Netflix films have played in Cannes since 2017.

Netflix movies that Cannes would have likely loved to have had at the festival this year include Jane Campion’s Power Of The Dog and Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand Of God.

Among other Netflix movies that could potentially debut at a festival later in the year are Blonde, The Guilty, The Harder They Fall, Munich, the Untitled Sandra Bullock/Nora Fingscheidt Project, Beckett, and Big Bug.