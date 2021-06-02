Cannes Film Festival Names New PR Head As Aïda Belloulid Departs For Netflix

Cannes Film Festival’s head of press Aïda Belloulid has departed the fest to take up a new role as PR Manager at Netflix France.

The event has moved swiftly to name Agnès Leroy as its new press chief. She took up the role on June 1. Leroy has worked the majority of her career at Paris-based PR agency Public Système Cinéma, most recently overseeing the communication strategy for the Deauville American Film Festival and the Gérardmer Fantastic Film Festival.

Leroy’s first responsibility will be overseeing the festival’s Official Selection press conference, which will take place tomorrow (June 3) with Cannes chiefs Pierre Lescure and Thierry Frémaux unveiling this year’s line-up.

Belloulid has been with Cannes since January 2019, when she took over the role from longstanding press head Christine Aimé.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival is due to take place July 6-17. As Deadline reported yesterday, the event is grappling with new French government travel rules that have cast doubt on the possible attendance of UK delegates, who typically make up one third of Cannes’ professional attendees.