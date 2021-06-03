How To Watch The Cannes Film Festival Lineup Announcement Live

The Cannes Film Festival will unveil its Official Selection lineup for the 74th edition on Thursday, June 3 at 11 a.m. Paris time (2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET). The press conference will stream live from the UGC Normandie cinema on the Champs-Elysées.

The livestream can be seen on the Cannes website as well as the official Dailymotion, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels.

You can also watch it on Deadline here:

We already know that Leos Carax’s Annette is opening the south of France shindig, while Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta are confirmed. The rest of the big reveal comes one year to the day after Cannes president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Frémaux unveiled the 2020 Official Selection, which was made up of films that would have run on the Riviera had Covid not forced the fest to scrap the event — save for a special edition that took place in October 2020 across three days and ended just as another lockdown was announced in France.

It has indeed been a long road to Cannes 2021, which itself was originally planned for last month, but delayed to July 6-17 this summer. Spike Lee is president of the jury, reupping from last year’s kiboshed event.

France has recently been emerging from its latest lockdown period which began to ease last month. Covid restrictions, including a nationwide curfew, are progressively being lifted throughout June. Still, there remains some confusion over inbound travel to France, notably from the UK (visitors must have a “compelling reason” and are currently required to self-isolate for seven days). Perhaps along with the highly anticipated roster of films in Official Selection, today will provide some further clarity.