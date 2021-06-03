Cannes: Festival Expects More Clarity On Travel Restrictions In Next 48 Hours

Festival director Thierry Fremaux, left and Festival president Pierre Lescure during the presentation of the official selection of the 74th International Cannes Film Festival, in Paris, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Thierry Frémaux and Cannes President Pierre Lescure spent a portion of this morning’s press conference addressing issues related to France’s current Covid restrictions which have sown confusion, particularly for attendees traveling from the UK.

UK arrivals to France are currently expected to quarantine and need a “compelling reason” for travel.

Lescure noted that there should be more visibility within the next 12-48 hours as France’s Prime Minister is expected to provide an update on the situation.

Regarding travelers from the U.S., Lescure said the issue is not coming to France (with the so-called “health pass” which will include information about vaccinations and testing), but rather ensuring that folks can return easily to the States. President Joe Biden is expected in Europe later this month and that should help clarify the situation, Lescure noted.

In Cannes, admission to the festival will be subject to daily health pass checks that demonstrate full vaccination (with at least 14 days elapsed since a second shot in the case of double-dose vaccines, and four weeks in the case of a single-dose vaccine); or a negative PCR or antigen test result issued no more than 48 hours prior — to be renewed every 48 hours for the duration of time at the festival; or proof of immunity via a positive antibody test or RT-PCR test dated no less than 15 days prior, and under six months ago.

Non-invasive saliva testing on site will be free of charge and held at the Pantiero just past the Palais. The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and appointments can be made online.

Attendees who need to be tested will have to adjust their schedules to fit that in every two days, but that’s not the only new aspect of Cannes that could eat into folks’ schedules this year. A new 12-screen multiplex, the Cineum, will be open for the festival with four auditoria reserved for Official Selection screenings. It’s up in La Bocca, so will require travel time figured in — the festival will be providing shuttles.

We also learned today that the fest is requiring attendees to pay 25 euros as a contribution to helping it reduce its carbon footprint. A special section dedicated to environmental films will run this year with the titles to be announced in a few days’ time.