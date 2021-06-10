Cannes Adds Films From Gaspar Noé, Ari Folman & More, Plus A Bill Murray Concert Movie

As expected, the Cannes Film Festival has made several additions to its lineup for the 74th edition which runs July 6-17. Among the major new titles are the latest from Gaspar Noé and Ari Folman, as well as a concert film starring Bill Murray who will be present in Cannes.

Noé’s Vortex, starring Dario Argento, Françoise Lebrun and Alex Lutz will run in the new Cannes Première section. It’s billed as a quasi-documentary about the last years of a loving couple suffering from senility.

Waltz With Bashir filmmaker Folman is back with Where Is Anne Frank?, a contemporary, animated story that begins more than 70 years after the publication of The Diary Of Anne Frank, and brings to life her imaginary friend, Kitty. The film will run in the Out of Competition strand.

Added to Un Certain Regard is Yohan Manca’s Mes Frères Et Moi, a debut feature about a young boy who dreams of becoming Pavarotti.

Midnight Screenings now include musical comedy Tralala by Arnaud and Jean-Marie Larrieu and starring Mathieu Amalric, Mélanie Thierry, Bertrand Belin, Maïwenn, Josianne Balasko and Denis Lavant; and Suprêmes from Audrey Estrougo about the advent of hip-hop culture in France at the end of the 80s.

Special Screenings will bring Bill Murray to Cannes for New Worlds, The Cradle Of A Civilization by Andrew Muscato. Set during a concert given by Murray and three musicians one summer evening in Athens, the film, according to Cannes, is “filled with what we love about Bill Murray, what we love about music, from Bach to Astor Piazzolla, filled with a desire for literature, culture and this desire to find oneself after the dark clouds of the global epidemic.”

Also added to Special Screenings are feature debuts Mi Iubita, Mon Amour by Noémie Merlant; Les Héroïques by Maxime Roy; and Are You Lonesome Tonight? by Wen Shipei.