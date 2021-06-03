Cannes Film Festival 2021 Lineup: Penn, Kurzel, Farhadi, Ozon, Moretti, Audiard, Hansen-Love In Competition – Full List

Refresh for latest…: A year after they unveiled the lineup for what would have been the 73rd Cannes Film Festival, the organization’s President Pierre Lescure and General Delegate Thierry Frémaux are back on stage at Paris’ UGC Normandie cinema this morning to reveal the Official Selection for the 74th edition. (Scroll down for the full list as we update live.)

Following a series of Covid-induced starts and stops, the festival is forging ahead this year, albeit on later dates than usual — from July 6-17. Spike Lee is president of the jury, reupping from last year’s kiboshed event.

Among titles already confirmed coming into this morning are opening night film Annette from director Leos Carax and starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, as well as Wes Anderson’s Searchlight ensemble The French Dispatch and Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta. Each of the three films will run in competition.

Jodie Foster will receive an honorary Palme d’Or this year, attending as a special guest of the opening ceremony on July 6 to pick up her award. There are some other familiar names tipped to be part of the Riviera roster, so stay tuned.

And, for those intending to travel to the festival, Cannes published guidelines on Wednesday saying that admission will be subject to daily health pass checks. This is defined as a certificate demonstrating full vaccination of a vaccine recognized by the European Medicines Agency (eg proof that 14 days have gone by since the second shot for those vaccinated with double-dose vaccines, or proof that four weeks have gone by since a single-dose vaccine); OR a negative PCR or antigen test result issued no more than 48 hours prior — to be renewed every 48 hours for the duration of time at the festival; OR proof of immunity via a positive antibody test or RT-PCR test dated no less than 15 days prior, and under six months ago. The festival’s partner laboratory center near the Palais will provide tests free of charge.

CANNES 2021 OFFICIAL SELECTION

COMPETITION

Annette, dir: Leos Carax (opening night film)

Flag Day, dir: Sean Penn

Tout S’est Bien Passé, dir: François Ozon

A Hero, dir: Asghar Farhadi

Tre Piani, dir: Nanni Moretti

Titane, dir: Julia Ducournau

The French Dispatch, dir: Wes Anderson

Red Rocket, dir: Sean Baker

Petrov’s Flu, dir: Kirill Serebrennikov

France, dir: Bruno Dumont

Nitram, dir: Justin Kurzel

Memoria, dir: Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Les Olympiades, dir: Jacques Audiard

Benedetta, dir: Paul Verhoeven

La Fracture, dir: Catherine Corsini

The Restless, dir: Joachim Lafosse

Lingui, dir: Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

The Worst Person In The World, dir: Joachim Trier

Bergman Island, dir: Mia Hansen-Love

Drive My Car, dir: Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Ahed’s Knee, dir: Nadav Lapid

Casablanca Beats, dir: Nabil Ayouch

Compartment No. 6, dir: Juho Kuosmanen

The Story Of My Wife, dir: Ildiko Enyedi

OUT OF COMPETITION

De Son Vivant, dir: Emmanuelle Bercot

Stillwater, dir: Tom McCarthy

The Velvet Underground, dir: Todd Haynes

Bac Nord, dir: Cédric Jiminez

Aline, dir: Valérie Lemercier

Emergency Declaration, dir: Han Jae-Rim

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

Bloody Oranges, dir: Jean-Christophe Meurisse

CANNES PREMIERE

Evolution, dir: Kornel Mundruczo

Cow, dir: Andrea Arnold

Mothering Sunday, dir: Eva Husson

Love Songs For Tough Guys, dir: Samuel Benchetrit

In Front Of Your Face, dir: Hong Sang-soo

Hold Me Tight, dir: Mathieu Amalric

Deception, dir: Arnaud Désplechin

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

H6, dir: Yi Yi

Black Notebooks, dir: Shlomi Elkabetz

Mariner Of The Mountains, dir: Karim Ainouz

JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass, dir: Oliver Stone

UN CERTAIN REGARD

The Innocents, dir: Eskil Vogt

After Yang, dir: Kogonada

Delo, dir: Alexey German Jr

Bonne Mere, dir: Hafsia Herzi

Noche De Fuego, dir: Tatiana Huezo

Lamb, dir: Vladimar Johansson

Un Monde, dir: Laura Wandel

Freda, dir: Gessica Généus

Moneyboys, dir: CB Yi

Blue Bayou, dir: Justin Chon

Commitment Hasan, dir: Hasan Semih Kaplanoglu

