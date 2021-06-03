Cannes Film Festival 2021 Lineup: Penn, Kurzel, Farhadi, Ozon, Moretti, Audiard, Hansen-Love In Competition – Full List

Refresh for latest…: A year after they unveiled the lineup for what would have been the 73rd Cannes Film Festival, the organization’s President Pierre Lescure and General Delegate Thierry Frémaux are back on stage at Paris’ UGC Normandie cinema this morning to reveal the Official Selection for the 74th edition. (Scroll down for the full list as we update live.)
Following a series of Covid-induced starts and stops, the festival is forging ahead this year, albeit on later dates than usual — from July 6-17. Spike Lee is president of the jury, reupping from last year’s kiboshed event.
Among titles already confirmed coming into this morning are opening night film Annette from director Leos Carax and starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, as well as Wes Anderson’s Searchlight ensemble The French Dispatch and Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta. Each of the three films will run in competition.
Related Story
Watch Cannes Film Festival Lineup Announcement - Livestream
Jodie Foster will receive an honorary Palme d’Or this year, attending as a special guest of the opening ceremony on July 6 to pick up her award. There are some other familiar names tipped to be part of the Riviera roster, so stay tuned.
And, for those intending to travel to the festival, Cannes published guidelines on Wednesday saying that admission will be subject to daily health pass checks. This is defined as a certificate demonstrating full vaccination of a vaccine recognized by the European Medicines Agency (eg proof that 14 days have gone by since the second shot for those vaccinated with double-dose vaccines, or proof that four weeks have gone by since a single-dose vaccine); OR a negative PCR or antigen test result issued no more than 48 hours prior — to be renewed every 48 hours for the duration of time at the festival; OR proof of immunity via a positive antibody test or RT-PCR test dated no less than 15 days prior, and under six months ago. The festival’s partner laboratory center near the Palais will provide tests free of charge.
CANNES 2021 OFFICIAL SELECTION
COMPETITION
Annette, dir: Leos Carax (opening night film)
Flag Day, dir: Sean Penn
Tout S’est Bien Passé, dir: François Ozon
A Hero, dir: Asghar Farhadi
Tre Piani, dir: Nanni Moretti
Titane, dir: Julia Ducournau
The French Dispatch, dir: Wes Anderson
Red Rocket, dir: Sean Baker
Petrov’s Flu, dir: Kirill Serebrennikov
France, dir: Bruno Dumont
Nitram, dir: Justin Kurzel
Memoria, dir: Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Les Olympiades, dir: Jacques Audiard
Benedetta, dir: Paul Verhoeven
La Fracture, dir: Catherine Corsini
The Restless, dir: Joachim Lafosse
Lingui, dir: Mahamat-Saleh Haroun
The Worst Person In The World, dir: Joachim Trier
Bergman Island, dir: Mia Hansen-Love
Drive My Car, dir: Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Ahed’s Knee, dir: Nadav Lapid
Casablanca Beats, dir: Nabil Ayouch
Compartment No. 6, dir: Juho Kuosmanen
The Story Of My Wife, dir: Ildiko Enyedi
OUT OF COMPETITION
De Son Vivant, dir: Emmanuelle Bercot
Stillwater, dir: Tom McCarthy
The Velvet Underground, dir: Todd Haynes
Bac Nord, dir: Cédric Jiminez
Aline, dir: Valérie Lemercier
Emergency Declaration, dir: Han Jae-Rim
MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS
Bloody Oranges, dir: Jean-Christophe Meurisse
CANNES PREMIERE
Evolution, dir: Kornel Mundruczo
Cow, dir: Andrea Arnold
Mothering Sunday, dir: Eva Husson
Love Songs For Tough Guys, dir: Samuel Benchetrit
In Front Of Your Face, dir: Hong Sang-soo
Hold Me Tight, dir: Mathieu Amalric
Deception, dir: Arnaud Désplechin
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
H6, dir: Yi Yi
Black Notebooks, dir: Shlomi Elkabetz
Mariner Of The Mountains, dir: Karim Ainouz
JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass, dir: Oliver Stone
UN CERTAIN REGARD
The Innocents, dir: Eskil Vogt
After Yang, dir: Kogonada
Delo, dir: Alexey German Jr
Bonne Mere, dir: Hafsia Herzi
Noche De Fuego, dir: Tatiana Huezo
Lamb, dir: Vladimar Johansson
Un Monde, dir: Laura Wandel
Freda, dir: Gessica Généus
Moneyboys, dir: CB Yi
Blue Bayou, dir: Justin Chon
Commitment Hasan, dir: Hasan Semih Kaplanoglu
MORE…
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.