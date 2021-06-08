Cannes: Directors’ Fortnight Lineup Includes Films From Clio Barnard, Alice Rohrwacher, Joanna Hogg – Full List

The Directors’ Fortnight parallel section of the Cannes Film Festival has unveiled its lineup for the 2021 edition which runs from July 7-17. Scroll down for the full list.

Fortnight chief Paolo Moretti, who took over the reins in 2019, presented the roster from the Forum des Images in Paris, saying, “After a very painful year for everyone, we are happy to present a selection of discovery.” Out of 24 features, 22 filmmakers are showing their films for first time at Cannes. Half of the films this year are directed or co-directed by women including Clio Barnard’s Ali & Ava; documentary Futura from Alice Rohrwacher, Pietro Marcello and Francesco Munzi; and Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir: Part II with Tilda Swinton and Richard Ayoade.

There are eight debut features in the lineup, including Jadde Khaki (Hit the Road), the first film from Jafar Panahi’s son Panah Panahi, and Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović’s Murina which is exec produced by Martin Scorsese.

The non-competitive section in recent years has shown some of the most buzzed about movies to emerge from the festival, including Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse, Sean Baker’s The Florida Project (Baker is in the main competition this year with Red Rocket) and The Rider by Nomadland Oscar winner Chloé Zhao.

Veteran documentary filmmaker Frederick Wiseman will receive the Fortnight’s Carrosse d’Or honor on opening day. Wiseman will also hold a masterclass and his 2018 film Monrovia, Indiana will be screened.

FORTNIGHT 2021

OPENING FILM

Ouistreham (Between Two Worlds), dir: Emmanuel Carrère

CLOSING FILM

Our Men, dir: Rachel Lang

SPECIAL SCREENING

The Souvenir, dir: Joanna Hogg

FEATURES

A Chiara, dir: Jonas Carpignano

Ali & Ava, dir: Clio Barnard

*Clara Sola, dir: Nathalie Álvarez Mesen

*De Bas Etages (A Brighter Tomorrow), dir: Yassine Qnia

Diarios De Otsoga (The Tsugua Diaries), dirs: Miguel Gomes & Maureen Fazendeiro

El Empleado Y El Patron (The Employer and the Employee), dir: Manuel Nieto Zas

Entre Les Vagues (The Braves), dir: Anaïs Volpé

Europa, dir: Haider Rashid

Futura, dirs: Pietro Marcello, Alice Rohrwacher & Francesco Munzi

*Jadde Khaki (Hit the Road), dir: Panah Panahi

Intregalde, dir: Radu Muntean

*Luaneshat E Kodres (The Hill Where Lionesses Roar), dir: Luàna Bajrami

*Les Magnétiques (Magnetic Beats), dir: Vincent Maël Cardona

Medusa, dir: Anita Rocha da Silveira

*Murina, dir: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović

Neptune Frost, dirs: Saul Williams & Anisia Uzeyman

*A Night Of Knowing Nothing, dir Payal Kapadia

Re Granchio (The Tale Of King Crab), dirs: Alessio Rigo de Righi & Matteo Zoppis

Retour A Reims (Fragments), dir: Jean-Gabriel Périot

Yong An Zhen Gu Shi Ji (Ripples Of Life), dir: Shujun Wei

*The Sea Ahead, dir: Ely Daghe

The Souvenir Part II, dir: Joanna Hogg

*Denotes first film, eligible for the Camera d’Or

SHORT FILMS

Anxious Body, dir: Yoriko Mizushiri

El Espacio Sideral (The Sidereal Space), dir: Sebastián Schjaer

Simone Est Partie (Simone Is Gone), dir: Mathilde Chavanne

Sycorax, dirs: Lois Patiño, Matías Piñeiro

The Parents’ Room (La Chambre Des Parents), dir: Diego Marcon

The Vandal, dir: Eddie Alcazar

The Windshield Wiper, dir: Alberto Mielgo

Train Again, dir: Peter Tscherkassky

When Night Meets Dawn (Quand La Nuit rencontre l’Aube), dir: Andreea Cristina Borțun