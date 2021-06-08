Cannes: Directors’ Fortnight Lineup Includes Films From Clio Barnard, Alice Rohrwacher, Joanna Hogg – Full List

The Directors’ Fortnight parallel section of the Cannes Film Festival has unveiled its lineup for the 2021 edition which runs from July 7-17. Scroll down for the full list.
Fortnight chief Paolo Moretti, who took over the reins in 2019, presented the roster from the Forum des Images in Paris, saying, “After a very painful year for everyone, we are happy to present a selection of discovery.” Out of 24 features, 22 filmmakers are showing their films for first time at Cannes. Half of the films this year are directed or co-directed by women including Clio Barnard’s Ali & Ava; documentary Futura from Alice Rohrwacher, Pietro Marcello and Francesco Munzi; and Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir: Part II with Tilda Swinton and Richard Ayoade.
Related Story
'F9' Set For Cannes Film Festival Beach Screening Ahead Of French Release
There are eight debut features in the lineup, including Jadde Khaki (Hit the Road), the first film from Jafar Panahi’s son Panah Panahi, and Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović’s Murina which is exec produced by Martin Scorsese.
The non-competitive section in recent years has shown some of the most buzzed about movies to emerge from the festival, including Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse, Sean Baker’s The Florida Project (Baker is in the main competition this year with Red Rocket) and The Rider by Nomadland Oscar winner Chloé Zhao.
Veteran documentary filmmaker Frederick Wiseman will receive the Fortnight’s Carrosse d’Or honor on opening day. Wiseman will also hold a masterclass and his 2018 film Monrovia, Indiana will be screened.
FORTNIGHT 2021
OPENING FILM
Ouistreham (Between Two Worlds), dir: Emmanuel Carrère
CLOSING FILM
Our Men, dir: Rachel Lang
SPECIAL SCREENING
The Souvenir, dir: Joanna Hogg
FEATURES
A Chiara, dir: Jonas Carpignano
Ali & Ava, dir: Clio Barnard
*Clara Sola, dir: Nathalie Álvarez Mesen
*De Bas Etages (A Brighter Tomorrow), dir: Yassine Qnia
Diarios De Otsoga (The Tsugua Diaries), dirs: Miguel Gomes & Maureen Fazendeiro
El Empleado Y El Patron (The Employer and the Employee), dir: Manuel Nieto Zas
Entre Les Vagues (The Braves), dir: Anaïs Volpé
Europa, dir: Haider Rashid
Futura, dirs: Pietro Marcello, Alice Rohrwacher & Francesco Munzi
*Jadde Khaki (Hit the Road), dir: Panah Panahi
Intregalde, dir: Radu Muntean
*Luaneshat E Kodres (The Hill Where Lionesses Roar), dir: Luàna Bajrami
*Les Magnétiques (Magnetic Beats), dir: Vincent Maël Cardona
Medusa, dir: Anita Rocha da Silveira
*Murina, dir: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović
Neptune Frost, dirs: Saul Williams & Anisia Uzeyman
*A Night Of Knowing Nothing, dir Payal Kapadia
Re Granchio (The Tale Of King Crab), dirs: Alessio Rigo de Righi & Matteo Zoppis
Retour A Reims (Fragments), dir: Jean-Gabriel Périot
Yong An Zhen Gu Shi Ji (Ripples Of Life), dir: Shujun Wei
*The Sea Ahead, dir: Ely Daghe
The Souvenir Part II, dir: Joanna Hogg
*Denotes first film, eligible for the Camera d’Or
SHORT FILMS
Anxious Body, dir: Yoriko Mizushiri
El Espacio Sideral (The Sidereal Space), dir: Sebastián Schjaer
Simone Est Partie (Simone Is Gone), dir: Mathilde Chavanne
Sycorax, dirs: Lois Patiño, Matías Piñeiro
The Parents’ Room (La Chambre Des Parents), dir: Diego Marcon
The Vandal, dir: Eddie Alcazar
The Windshield Wiper, dir: Alberto Mielgo
Train Again, dir: Peter Tscherkassky
When Night Meets Dawn (Quand La Nuit rencontre l’Aube), dir: Andreea Cristina Borțun
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.