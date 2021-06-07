Cannes: Critics’ Week Unveils 60th Anniversary Lineup – Full List

The Cannes Film Festival’s parallel Critics’ Week section has unveiled its lineup for the 60th edition which will run from July 7-15. There are seven feature films in competition, each of which is a debut meaning they are all eligible for the Camera d’Or. Romanian filmmaker and former Palme d’Or winner Cristian Mungiu is president of the jury this year which will award the Nespresso Grand Prize, The Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award and the Leitz Cine Discovery Prize for short film. Scroll down for the full list of films.

The section will open with Gérard Depardieu-starrer Robuste (Robust) from Constance Meyer (the first time since 2004 that a film directed by a French woman has opening night honors). Closing the proceedings is Tunisian filmmaker Leyla Bouzid with Une Histoire D’Amour Et De Désir (A Tale Of Love And Desire). Among the Special Screenings is the feature directing debut of actress Sandrine Kiberlain, with Une Jeune Fille Qui Va Bien (A Radiant Girl).

In total, Critics’ Week says it received 1,620 short films and watched 1,000 features. Each category counts about 30% female directors and 70% male directors. Among the 13 feature films selected, there are 11 first films and two second films. Seven features are from female directors.

CRITICS WEEK 2021

OPENING FILM

Robust, dir: Constance Meyer*

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Anaïs In Love, dir: Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet*

Bruno Reidal, Confessions Of A Murderer, dir: Vincent Le Port*

Softie, dir: Samuel Theis

A Radiant Girl, dir: Sandrine Kiberlain*

CLOSING FILM

A Tale Of Love And Desire, dir: Leyla Bouzid

COMPETITION

Amparo, dir: Simón Mesa Soto*

Feathers, dir: Omar El Zohairy*

Libertad, dir: Clara Roquet *

The Gravedigger’s Wife, dir: Khadar Ayderus Ahmed*

Olga, dir: Elie Grappe*

Small Body, dir: Laura Samani*

Rien A Foutre; dirs: Julie Lecoustre & Emmanuel Marre*

SHORT FILMS

Brutalia, Days Of Labour, dir: Manolis Mavris

Lili Alone, dir: Zou Jing

An Invitation, dirs: Hao Zhao & Yeung Tung

Inherent, dir: Nicolai G.H Johansen

Intercom 15, dir: Andrei Epure

If It Ain’t Broke, dir: Elinor Nechemya

Noir-Soleil, dir: Marie Larrivé

Safe, dir: Ian Barling

Soldat Noir, dir: Jimmy Laporal-Trésor

On Solid Ground, dir: Jela Hasler

*Denotes first film