Cannes Classics Lineup Includes Mark Cousins Doc ‘The Storms Of Jeremy Thomas’ + Lynch, Kieślowski, Ophüls Restorations & More – Full List

The Cannes Film Festival has unveiled the lineup for its 2021 Cannes Classics section. Made up of a selection of restored prints, the roster also includes new documentaries that explore the history of cinema. Among the offerings is Mark Cousins’ pre-opening doc, The Storms Of Jeremy Thomas, which covers a yearly drive with the British producer from London to Cannes. Cousins and Thomas will be in town for the presentation. (Scroll down for the full Cannes Classics list.)

Restored titles include David Lynch’s 2001 Mulholland Drive; 1945’s I Know Where I’m Going! by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger; Krzysztof Kieślowski’s 1991 drama The Double Life Of Véronique; Orson Welles’ F For Fake from 1973; and Friendship’s Death by Peter Wollen which features Tilda Swinton’s first role.

Among the special events are a tribute to director and actor Bill Duke who will present his 1985 The Killing Floor which premiered at Critics’ Week that year; Japanese actress and filmmaker Kinuyo Tanaka’s 1955 Tsuki Wa Noborinu (The Moon Has Risen); Spanish actress, director, screenwriter and producer Ana Marisca’s El Camino (The Path) from 1964; Marcel Camus’ Orfeu Negro (Black Orfeus), which won the Palme d’Or in 1959; Roberto Rossellini’s Francesco, Giullare Di Dio (The Flowers Of St. Francis) from 1950; and 1935’s Murder In Harlem by Oscar Micheaux, the first African-American director in the history of U.S. cinema, as well as documentary Oscar Micheaux — The Superhero Of Black Filmmaking by Francesco Zippel who will be in Cannes.

CANNES CLASSICS

RESTORATIONS

La Drôlesse (The Hussy) by Jacques Doillon (1978, France)

I Know Where I’m Going! by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger (1945, UK)

Lumumba: Death Of A Prophet by Raoul Peck (1990, France/Germany/Switzerland/Belgium/Haiti)

Friendship’s Death by Peter Wollen (1987, UK)

Bal Poussière by Henri Duparc (1989, Ivory Coast)

The Double Life Of Véronique by Krzysztof Kieślowski (1991 France/Poland)

F For Fake by Orson Welles (1973, 1h25, France/Iran/Germany)

Yashagaike (Demon Pond) by Masahiro Shinoda (1979, Japan)

La Guerre Est Finie (The War Is Over) by Alain Resnais (1966, France)

Échec Au porteur (Not Delivered) by Gilles Grangier (1957, France)

Chère Louise (Louise) by Philippe de Broca (1972, France/Italy)

Napló Gyermekeimnek (Diary For My children) by Márta Mészáros (1983, Hungary)

Až Přijde Kocour (The Cassandra Cat) by Vojtech Jasný (1963, Czech Republic)

Monanieba (Repentance) by Tenguiz Abouladzé (1984, Georgia)

Dan Cetrnaesti (The Fourteenth Day) by Zdravko Velimirovic

(1960, Montenegro/Serbia)

Il Cammino Della Speranza (The Path Of Hope) by Pietro Germi

(1950, Italy)

Letter from An Unknown Woman by Max Ophüls (1948, U.S.)

Mulholland Drive by David Lynch (2001 U.S.)

DOCUMENTARIES

The Storms Of Jeremy Thomas (UK)

Satoshi Kon, L’Illusionniste by Pascal-Alex Vincent (France/Japan)

Buñuel, Un Cineasta Surrealista by Javier Espada (Spain)

All About Yves Montand by Yves Jeuland (France.)

The Story Of Film: A New Generation by Mark Cousins (UK)

Et J’aime A La Fureur (Flickering Ghosts Of Love Gone By) by André Bonzel (France)