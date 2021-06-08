‘Canada’s Got Talent’ Revived After Nine-Year Hiatus; Simon Cowell Takes ‘America’s Got Talent’ To Las Vegas

It’s a good day for Simon Cowell, who has extended his globe-conquering Got Talent franchise in two new directions.

The music and TV mogul will dust off the variety show for Canada’s Citytv after it was last on the network for a single season in 2012. Cowell is also creating an America’s Got Talent live show in Las Vegas.

Canada’s Got Talent will return in spring 2022, with production beginning in the fall at Niagara Falls. Fremantle, Cowell’s Syco Entertainment, and McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc are producing the talent contest.

America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE will debut at the Luxor Hotel on November 4, as part of a collaboration between MGM Resorts International, Syco, and Fremantle. The 75-minute show will feature famous America’s Got Talent alumni, who will take to the stage to perform everything from magic to acrobatics.

Cowell said: “Ever since we launched America’s Got Talent, it’s always been my dream to have America’s Got Talent LIVE in Las Vegas. I am beyond thrilled that this is now going to happen.”

As of last year, the Got Talent franchise has sold in more than 75 territories around the world.