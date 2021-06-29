‘California King’: Travis Bennett & Jimmy Tatro To Star In Glickmania, Bombo Sports & Vanishing Angle Comedy Caper

EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Jimmy Tatro and FX’s Dave star Travis Bennett will headline the feature film project California King for Jonathan Glickman’s Glickmania, Bombo Sports & Entertainment, and production company Vanishing Angle.

The comedy caper, written and directed by Eli Stern, is billed as one about mattresses, friendship, and a kidnapping that goes terribly wrong.

California King will be produced by Glickmania’s Jonathan Glickman (Rush Hour franchise) and Dan Kagan alongside Vanishing Angle’s Matt Miller. Bombo’s Bob Potter will serve as EP on the film, which will begin principal production this summer in Utah.

Bennett is a season regular on Dave. Tatro, known for his starring role in the critically acclaimed Netflix series American Vandal, is currently shooting The Machine from Legendary Entertainment starring Bert Kreischer and Mark Hamill. His YouTube channel LifeAccordingtoJimmy counts over 3.4M subscribers and close to 600M video views.

Glickmania’s upcoming slate includes the MGM Aretha Franklin biopic Respect premiering in theaters via United Artists Releasing on Aug. 13 as well as the studio’s The Addams Family 2 opening Oct. 2. Vanishing Angle’s upcoming feature, Werewolves Within, based on the Ubisoft video game, debuted over the weekend via IFC in 270 theaters to $251K. Bob Potter’s Bombo Sports & Entertainment is a producer of 80+ sports movies including prolific European soccer films including Beyond the Promise Land chronicling David Beckham. California King is one of three narrative films that Bombo is producing and financing this year.

Watch on Deadline

Stern is repped by Kaplan Perrone, Bennett is repped by Management 360 and Tatro is repped by Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. All are individually repped by UTA. UTA Independent Film Group is handling worldwide sales on the film.