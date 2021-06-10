Caitlyn Jenner, In Guest Spot On ‘The View,’ Refuses To Say Whether Donald Trump Won Or Lost Election

Caitlyn Jenner, running for governor in California’s expected recall election, once again took to a national platform to promote her campaign, when she appeared on ABC’s The View.

One of the questions she faced came from Joy Behar, who asked her about the unfounded view of a significant share of Republicans that Donald Trump actually won the election, not Joe Biden.

“Are you one of those people, one of those Republicans?” Behar asked.

Jenner responded, “I am not going to get into that. That election is over with. I think that Donald Trump did do some good things. What I liked about Donald Trump was that he was a disrupter.”

Then Behar interrupted, “But did he win? Did he win the election?”

Jenner then continued, “I want to go in and be a thoughtful disrupter in Sacramento. We need to change the system, and I want to change the system for the positive.”

Then Whoopi Goldberg ended the segment because time ran out.

During the segment, Jenner criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, among other issues, but Behar’s question was triggered by polls showing a significant share of Republicans back Trump’s claim that the election was stolen from him, even though courts have rejected dozens of election challenges.

Jenner also sidestepped a question about trans athletes in student sports. Previously, she has said she opposed trans girls playing on girls’ teams, and today, when asked, she called it “a small issue,” directed viewers to her website and then launched into a rant on immigration, the southern border and “the eastern front.”

Jenner’s campaign was launched in April, and she reportedly got help and advice from Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager. Sunny Hostin asked Jenner about working with Parscale and another figure, GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren. ProPublica reported on Wren’s role in helping to plan to Jan. 6 rally at the Ellipse in Washington that preceded the siege on the Capitol.

“I wanted to put the best group of people, as you would call it, insiders, for a political campaign,” Jenner said. “I was able to hire some of the best people out there to join campaign. And it is more than just Brad or Caroline. There is a whole host of people that have worked with me over the past few months. … I feel like I have a good team around me that can lead me to victory.”

Watch a portion of the interview above.