Cady McClain Sets Daytime Emmy Record With Wins For ‘Days Of Our Lives’, ‘As the World Turns’ & ‘All My Children’

(L-R) Cady McClain in 'Days of Our Lives', 'As The World Turns' and 'All My Children'

Soap veteran Cady McClain this past weekend won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series. She earned it for her recurring role as Jennifer Horton-Deveraux on NBC’s Days of Our Lives. It was McClain’s third Daytime Emmy win, following 2004 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series trophy for her role as Rosanna Cabot on CBS’ As the World Turns and Outstanding Juvenile Female in a Drama Series Emmy in 1990 for playing Dixie Cooney/Dixie Martin on ABC’ All My Children.

With the new win, McClain has become the first female performer to nab Daytime Emmys for three different series — which also happen to be on three different networks and span three decades.

McClain’s résumé also includes a major role as Kelly Andrews on CBS’ The Young and the Restless.

