CAA Sets June Dates For Sixth Annual Moebius Film Festival Spotlighting Diverse Student Filmmakers

Creative Artists Agency announced on Tuesday that the sixth edition of their Moebius Film Festival will take place June 9-10.

The two-day virtual screening series, spotlighting diverse graduate filmmakers, will welcome talent from AFI, CalArts, UCLA, USC and Chapman University. 12 directors will be represented, from six countries.

Their live-action and animated programming will be livestreamed on the 9th and 10th beginning at 6:30 p.m. PST. As has been the case in past years, CAA agents will be on hand for the event, to mentor the filmmakers. Professionals from various major agencies, management companies, production companies, studios, networks and streamers are expected to be in attendance, as well.

CAA Moebius was founded in 2015 by then-trainees and now CAA Motion Picture agents Christina Chou, Zach Kaplan, and Pete Stein, in concert with Lingie Park. The festival is produced through a collaboration of colleagues across CAA’s Motion Pictures department. Its notable alumni include Palm Springs director Max Barbakow, Dinner Is Served helmer Hao Zheng, Felope Vargas (Loteria) and DGA Jury Award winner Samir Oliveros.

“In a time of profound change and unprecedented challenges, these talented storytellers from across the globe were inspired to create art,” Chou, Kaplan, Park and Stein said today, in a joint statement. “We are proud to celebrate the 2021 Moebius filmmakers and share their work with the creative community.”

Information on films screening at the 2021 festival can be found below:

June 9th

WILD SEED directed by Sunyin Zhang

During the period of the one-child policy, Peng, an illegally pregnant mother, escapes from her home and begins a solitary journey in the vast wilderness to hide from the government’s ruthless members.

JULIET directed by Ira Storozhenko

JULIET tells a story of a transgender teenage girl, Serena. As a new girl in her new school, she’s quiet and shy, but she still dreams of being “Juliet” in the school play – like all the other girls. When she decides to audition for the lead role, the competition is high and her peers make it almost impossible, but she finds the courage to stand in the spotlight and accept herself just as she is.

MY EX-BOYFRIEND directed by Cissi Efraimsson

A woman finds her boyfriend in a strange transformation. A surreal portrayal of two lovers growing apart.

MASS AVE directed by Omar S. Kamara

Over a day of landscaping work, a first-generation Sierra Leonean American and his immigrant father have their tense relationship and different outlooks on life transformed irreversibly when they are racially profiled by police.

GET KISSED OR DIE BRIAN directed by Liat Krongrad

In the year 2005, 12-year-old, Brian hears a rumor that his girlfriend is ready to “hook up” and seeks guidance from his peers, pop culture, and the internet.

SOAK directed by Hannah Bang

A 16-year-old tries to convince her runaway mother to return home.

June 10th

KUSH: A BUBBLEGUM WESTERN directed by Anthony Sneed

A relationship gets put to the test when a couple is pulled over while smuggling 25 pounds of marijuana in their trunk.

BIND directed by Inka Rusi

A teenage girl comes to terms with her father whose for-your-own-good tough love hides a need for control.

LAKUTSHON’ ILANGA directed by Phumi Morare

A young, Black nurse living in 1985 apartheid South Africa must face her worst fears when she learns that her activist younger brother may be in danger when he doesn’t return after school.

ONIONS directed by Anna Scott

Two flightless Onions, Henry and Harold, go on a journey through the Snolly-Goster Woods.

A HISTORY OF RUNNING AGROUND directed by Jake O’Hare

Through layers of reenactment, siblings Scott, Sharon, and Craig recount dramatic memories of their childhood sailing trips. A History of Running Aground examines how their family’s sense of humor about the experience masks traumas.

UNMOTHERED directed by Urvashi Pathania

A tragicomedy about the lies we tell the ones we love. When Priyanka, a rebellious American, goes back to India to immerse her mother’s ashes, she discovers her funny family has kept a serious secret.