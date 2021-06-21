Nicolas Cage To Star In Frontier Pic ‘Butcher’s Crossing’; Altitude To Produce And Finance – Cannes Market

Nicolas Cage has been set to star in Butcher’s Crossing, an adventure adapted from John Williams’ seminal 1960 novel about the rugged frontier of the American West. Gabe Polsky (Red Army, Red Penguins) is set to direct. Altitude Film Group, which is producing and financing, has landed UK and Irish distribution rights and also will handle selling international at the Cannes Virtual Market that kicked off today. Shooting is set to begin in October in the U.S.

Polsky and Liam Satre-Meloy adapted the screenplay, about a young Harvard dropout seeks his destiny out West by tying his fate to a team of buffalo hunters led by Miller (Cage). Together, they embark on a harrowing journey risking life and sanity. The title refers to the small Kansas town where the two intersect in the novel’s story, which was set in the 1870s.

Polsky and Phiphen Pictures’ Molly Conners will produce alongside Will Clarke and Andy Mayson for Altitude Film Entertainment and Cage’s Saturn Films.

“This is an urgent story with timeless themes – a gut-wrenching journey exploring the limits of human nature,” Polsky said. “Nick Cage is one of the most dynamic and interesting performers, and to have him take on this brilliant role will be exciting.“

The news comes after Cage last month was announced to join Ron Perlman, Ashley Greene, Jackie Earle Haley, Joel David Moore and Grace Byers in action movie The Retirement Plan.