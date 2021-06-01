Burbank Schools Reopen For On-Location Filming

In another sign that California is slowly returning to normal, the Burbank Unified School District has reopened its campuses to film and television production. The schools had been closed to filming since March 2020 to slow the spread of Covid-19. As of May 28, all of the district’s properties are now open to filming except for the Horace Mann preschool.

The Los Angeles Unified School District reopened to filming last June, just a few days after production in Los Angeles County was allowed to resume. Four other school districts served by FilmLA – the city and county’s film permit office – remain closed to filming, however. They include the Glendale Unified School District, the Lawndale Unified School District, the La Cañada Unified School District and the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District.

The reopening of the Burbank campuses to filming is predicated on the film industry’s adherence to the L.A. County Department of Public Health’s safety protocols, which include social distancing, use of personal protective equipment, strict sanitation standards and regular testing requirements.

FilmLA is now accepting requests to film at the Burbank schools.

“The ability of filmmakers to access school facilities, not only for filming but also for parking purposes, has helped keep production footprints small and reduce parking congestion in neighborhoods at a time when many Angelenos are spending more time at home,” said Philip Sokoloski, FilmLA’s vice president of integrated communications.