Bryan Cranston And Annette Bening To Star in New Paramount+ Movie ‘Jerry And Marge Go Large’

Following the company’s rebranding in March, Paramount+ is continuing to build on its film development slate, setting Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening to star in Jerry And Marge Go Large . The film is inspired by the true story of a retired Michigan couple who help revitalize their community by playing — and winning — the Massachusetts lottery. The film will be directed by David Frankel with principal production starting this July in Georgia.

The pic is written by Brad Copeland will be produced by Gil Netter, Levantine Films and executive produced by Kevin Halloran. Amy Baer will also produce via MRC Film’s Landline Pictures. The film is the label’s first production. Netter, Tory Metzger and Renee Witt from Levantine Films developed and packaged the film based on an original article by Jason Fagone for The Huffington Post.

The pic is based on the true story of how retiree Jerry Selbee, who discovers a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery and — with the help of his wife, Marge — wins $27 million dollars and uses the money to revive their small Michigan town.

Cranston most recently starred in Showtime’s limited series Your Honor, for which also served as executive producer. He is also well known for his portrayal of Walter White on Breaking Bad. On film, Cranston most recently appeared in Disney’s The One and Only Ivan, reprised his role as Walter White in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and starred opposite Kevin Hart and Nicole Kidman in The Upside.

Bening most recently appeared in William Nicholson’s Hope Gap opposite Bill Nighy and Scott Z. Burns’ The Report, opposite Adam Driver, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. Upcoming projects include Death On The Nile, directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh and Nyad, which will be directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.

Cranston is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham and Bening is repped by CAA.