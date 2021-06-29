Broadway’s ‘Plaza Suite’ Starring Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker To Premiere In 2022

After a lengthy delay due to the pandemic shutdown, the Broadway revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker has locked in a 2022 opening date. Plaza Suite will begin preview performances on Friday, February 25, 2022, with the official opening night set for Monday, March 28, 2022, at Hudson Theatre.

“We’re overjoyed to finally be able to welcome Broadway audiences to the Hudson Theatre to see Neil Simon’s celebration of New York, New Yorkers, and the wonderful ways they fall in love. We simply can’t wait,” said Broderick and Parker in a joint statement.

Plaza Suite played a sold-out pre-Broadway engagement at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre from February 5, 2020 through Saturday, February 22, 2020. The production was ready to begin Broadway previews on March 13, 2020 when Governor Cuomo issued the shut-down mandate on Thursday, March 12, 2020 closing all Broadway theaters.

In addition to Broderick, Parker and, in his Broadway directing debut, John Benjamin Hickey, the production includes top notch theater creatives: John Lee Beatty (set design), Jane Greenwood (costume design), Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), Scott Lehrer (sound design) and Marc Shaiman (incidental music).

Plaza Suite is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hal Luftig, with James L. Nederlander, Douglas L. Meyer, Elizabeth Armstrong, Hunter Arnold, Caitlin Clements, Eilene Davidson Productions, Jeffrey Finn, Terry Schnuck, Smith and Brant Theatricals, Sherry and Kirk Wright, and Mike Isaacson.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting http://www.plazasuitebroadway.com or http://www.thehudsonbroadway.com. All ticketholders with valid prior bookings have been moved into new performances, and new performance details have been emailed. Ticketholders may contact their original point of sale with any questions or requests.