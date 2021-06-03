‘Brittany Runs A Marathon’ Helmer Paul Downs Colaizzo To Direct ‘Bring Me Back’

EXCLUSIVE: Legendary has closed a deal for Paul Downs Colaizzo to direct Crosby Selander’s debut spec script title Bring Me Back. The logline is being kept under wraps but is described as an epic love story.

Legendary beat out a number of buyers for Selander’s spec back in august with sources saying the deal closed in the seven-figure range.

Downs Colaizzo achieved early notoriety for his first play, Really Really, which debuted at the Signature Theatre in Arlington, VA to rave reviews and won the Helen Hayes Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding New Play. It later played a sold-out, twice-extended run Off-Broadway at MCC Theater starring Zosia Mamet. His first screenplay and directorial debut, Brittany Runs A Marathon, starring Jillian Bell, became a smash hit at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, winning the U.S Dramatic Audience Award, and, after a competitive bidding war, landed at Amazon Studios with a $14 million deal.

He is represented by CAA.