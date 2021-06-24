Justin Timberlake, Rose McGowan Join In Support Of Britney Spears Testimony

Britney Spears’s anxiety on the stand during her conservatorship hearing today in Los Angeles has touched a nerve among her high-profile supporters.

Spears told a Los Angeles judge today that ““I just want my life back” in her pleas to end her father’s control over her life and finances, which, she revealed, extends to having an IUD implant mandated.

The court battle has raged for years, but appears to be coming to a head now. with the “Free Britney” movement raising the profile of their star’s anguish at her lack of control over her own life.

Some reactions to today’s hearing:

We love you Britney!!! Stay strong ❤️❤️❤️ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 23, 2021

Britney Spears has every right to be angry. How would you feel if your life was stolen, dissected, mocked? I pray she gets to live your life on her terms. STOP CONTROLLING WOMEN. #FreeBritney – The Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/qyV9oNnLQt — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) June 23, 2021

After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021

FUCKING FREE BRITNEY! 🙏🏽 We are all here for you queen! @britneyspears https://t.co/ZpeTsndagV — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) June 23, 2021

Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans ♥️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) June 23, 2021