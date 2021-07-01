Britney Spears’ Effort To Axe Father From Restrictive Conservatorship Refused By Judge

Britney Spears’ attempts disentangle herself from her father’s long-term control over her life and career hit a judicial pothole today.

Judge Brenda Penny on Wednesday refused a months-old request by the “Toxic” singer’s lawyer to remove Jamie Spears from his co-conbservator perch, from which he has overseen his daughter since 2008. Her court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham III had filed to remove Spears’ father in November 2020.

“The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice,” said the June 30 document from Judge Penny.

This latest move in the battle over Britney’s life and career follows a rare and sometimes heartbreaking appeal by Spears in court on June 23. At that hearing Spears laid out in great detail her distress over the restrictive conservatorship and her inability to control her own affairs. She expressed a desire to end the arrangement to allow her more control over her life, career and even her own body.

The ruling today by Judge Penny was in many ways perfunctory insomuch as it was intended to cement Bessemer Trust Company as the other co-conservator in the arrangement. However while Spears says she wants the conservatorship to either end or entirely or change it, she and her Ingham have yet to file any request to change the conservatorship itself.

In last week’s hearing where Spears, her parents and the other co-conservtors appeared, Judge Penny indicated that she should be open to such a filing. However, before that happens, the status of Ingham and whether he continues as Spears’ attorney must be determined.

Today’s ruling was intended by the judge to approve Bessemer Trust as the co-conservator, but also reiterates the judge’s decision to not remove the elder Spears from the pop star’s conservatorship.

The public display of discontent by Spears is not actually the first time she has sought to recalibrate her legal equation. Just a few years after the conservatorship was put in place, the multi-platinum singer pushed back in the courts against the vast control her father has over her $50 million-plus fortune, plus her medical, personal and professional choices. According to documents cited in a New York Times investigation published Tuesday, the now 39-year-old Britney Spears thought the conservatorship had “too, too much” control over her life and affairs.

Despite the fact that in most circumstances, with the exception of severe cases, conservatorships often last a few months or a couple of years at most, Spears’ status has been repeatedly upheld by the courts. The situation has continued as Spears has been putting out albums and even had a lucrative Las Vegas residency from 2013 up until she announced “an indefinite work hiatus” in 2019. That pause was in part, Spears said at the time, because of the health of her sometimes estranged father.

Tom Tapp contributed to this report.