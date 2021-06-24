Britney Spears Spills One More Time On Conservatorship, “Pretending,” & Shocking Court Appearance

Turns out Britney Spears didn’t say all she had to say yesterday in court about the restrictive conservatorship that has ruled her life and career since 2008.

Just over 24 hours after telling a Los Angeles Superior Court judge and fans over the globe via the phone that she believed “this conservatorship is abusive” and “I want my life back,” Spears took to social media today to put the spotlight on the not quite accurate image she has been presenting the past few years.

“I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years …I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me,” the “..Baby One More Time” singer wrote. “Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped,” Spears added – as you can see in the post below.

Stunning DTLA listeners and #FreeBritney advocates with her rare court appearance and revelations of forced medication that makes her feel “drunk,” an IUD she isn’t allowed to have removed and essentially every aspect of her daily life, profession and finances being under scrutiny, Spears bluntly exclaimed she wanted the long term control her father and appointed officials have over her and her more than $50 million fortune to cease. However, at least up until today, the 39-year old multi-platinum performer hasn’t yet actually filed paperwork with LASC Judge Brenda Penny to have the conservatorship discontinued or even augmented.

Along with the likely replacement of Spears’ court assigned attorney Samuel D. Ingham III, the move to at least hit the pause button on the conservatorship is expected in the forthcoming weeks. A wide ranging July 14 that is on Judge Penny’s calendar could see the opening stages of that process.

Though she saw her liberty curtailed 13-years ago following a series of public spectacles and stints in the hospital, Spears never really ceased churning out albums, tours and even a Las Vegas residency from 2013 up until she suddenly announced “an indefinite work hiatus” in 2019.

Lacking the custody of her two now teenage sons, Spears expressed on Wednesday that she was in no rush to get back in the studio or on stage. Besides regaining her agency, Spears’ top priority seems to be marrying her long time boyfriend and having another child.

Spears wasn’t the only member of her household to take fans backstage today, so to speak. Her boyfriend Sam Asghari shared playful lfootage of the duo on a private jet on his IG on Thursday – no word if the images were recent or not.

Getaways or not, the overall renewed attention on Spears’ state of affairs was in no small part spawned by the NYT produced Framing Britney Spears documentary that premiered on Hulu and FX in February. Revealing the extent of Spears confinement and the legal quagmire she has been trapped in, the doc hit a nerve with fans and others. Another wave of support for the singer flooded social media platforms after her court appearance on Wednesday from the likes of Rose McGowan, Mariah Carey and Spears’ sometimes not so kindly inclined ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.