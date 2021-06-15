Bridget Stokes To Direct & Co-EP Jack McBrayer’s Apple Kids Series ‘Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show’

EXCLUSIVE: Bridget Stokes is set to direct and co-executive produce Apple’s new live-action kids series Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show, from Jack McBrayer (30 Rock), Angela C. Santomero (Blue’s Clues), 9 Story Media Group (Blue’s Clues & You!) and Oscar-nominated Brown Bag Films (Doc McStuffins).

Co-created by McBrayer, who also stars, and Santomero, Hello Jack! invites preschoolers into a world where a little act of kindness can change the world. Alongside special guest stars, McBrayer inspires kids to solve problems with kindness and heart. The series showcases stories where acts of kindness are shown through “The Three C’s” – caring, connecting and cascading – from one person to another. The series also features original songs from the Grammy Award-winning band, OK Go.

Hello Jack! The Kindness Show was given a straight-to-series order by Apple last month. McBrayer and Santomero executive produce with Wendy Harris and Vince Commisso. Guy Toubes (The Stinky & Dirty Show) will serve as showrunner. Stokes will direct multiple episodes and co-executive produce. Junlei Li, the Saul Zaentz senior lecturer in early childhood education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, serves as the kindness and human connection expert on the series.

The series is produced by 9 Story Media Group and animated by Brown Bag Films.

Stokes’ most recently directed comedy feature Boy Genius, starring Miles Brown (Black-ish) and Rita Wilson, which won “Best Family Film” at the Newport Beach and Bentonville film festivals, and earned Stokes the Mira Nair Award for “Rising Female Filmmaker” at the Harlem Film Festival.

Stokes’ recent television work includes directing episodes of Disney’s Gabby Duran & The Unsittables.

In addition to directing, Stokes produced the hit Netflix film The Lost Husband, starring Leslie Bibb and Josh Duhamel; Netflix documentary The Rachel Divide, directed by Laura Brownson; and The Volunteer, starring Aunjanue Ellis and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Stokes is repped by Zero Gravity Management, The Gersh Agency and attorney Tara S. Kole.