‘Bridgerton’ Actress Ruby Barker Joins Studiocanal & Picture Company’s Horror Thriller ‘Baghead’

EXCLUSIVE: Coming off her series regular role on Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton, Ruby Barker has signed on to star in Studiocanal and The Picture Company’s high-concept horror/thriller Baghead which shoots in Berlin, Germany this autumn.

Barker joins Witcher star Freya Allan who also has signed on to star in the film.

Baghead is adapted from the festival fave short film of the same name and will be directed by Alberto Corredor who also directed the short. Christina Pamies and Bryce McGuire wrote the script. Baghead revolves around a mysterious figure called Baghead, a diminutive wrinkled up person who is able to manifest the dead and bring them back to our world for short intervals. People seek out the mysterious medium to reconnect with lost loved ones. Once in contact with Baghead however, the title character’s true powers and intentions are revealed and there is a high price to pay for its contact with the deceased. The feature transfer will build on that storyline and take a Saw-like approach, adding in supernatural elements.

Barker will play a a key role in the film – a young woman who must face off with the treacherous Baghead and put a stop to its maniacal evil at all costs.

Watch on Deadline

The Picture Company partners Alex Heineman & Andrew Rona are producing under their overall deal at Studiocanal. Vertigo’s Roy Lee, producer of horror hits such as the It franchise and The Ring will serve as EP along with Alibi’s Jake Wagner. Corredor and Lorcan Reilly, the duo who created the short, will also EP. Rona and Heineman also produced the short film transfer Come Play at Amblin which Jacob Chase directed.

Studiocanal’s Ron Halpern, Shana Eddy and Rachel Henchosberg are overseeing the project.

Barker played the role of Marina Thompson in Bridgerton which was watched by more than 63M households WW in its first month on the streamer. She also recently won Best Actress at The British Urban Film Festival awards for her performance in How to Stop a Recurring Dream.

Baghead adds to a host of projects The Picture Company has with Studiocanal including Gunpowder Milkshake which premieres on Netflix this July and the Liam Neeson thriller Retribution which is currently shooting in Berlin. They also just acquired the podcast Shipworm in an auction for a feature adaptation.

Barker is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Curtis Brown in the UK.