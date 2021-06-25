‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor To Headline ‘I Heart Murder’ At Sony

EXCLUSIVE: Following her breakout role as Daphne in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor looks to have found her next big film role. Sources tell Deadline she is set to star in Sony Pictures’ I Heart Murder, with Ingrid Goes West helmer Matt Spicer directing. The screenplay is written by Tom O’Donnell and Spicer. Academy Award winner Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher’s Red Wagon Entertainment will produce.

The plot is being kept under wraps, but it’s a female-driven thriller.

Maia Eyre is overseeing for the studio.

Dynevor received global recognition for her leading role in Shondaland’s record-breaking Bridgerton. The show earned the cast including Dynevor a SAG Award nomination for best ensemble and is about to start production on its second season. She most recently completed filming Sky Cinema’s Original The Colour Room, opposite Mathew Goode. Her other credits include Younger and Snatch.

Dynevor is repped by United Agents, the Gersh Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment. Spicer is represented by CAA and Jackoway Tyerman. O’Donnell is repped by Verve, Circle of Confusion and attorney Julian Zajfen.