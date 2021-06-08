‘Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh To Narrate ‘Charlotte Sophia’ Audio Book From Tina Andrews & RBmedia

Bridgerton‘s Adjoa Ando will go from the pages of Julia Quinn’s romantic series to Tina Andrew’s Charlotte Sophia.

Ando will lend her voice to the audiobook of Andrew’s Charlotte Sophia: Myth, Mandess and the Moor from RBmedia. Produced by Recorded Books, the audiobook is slated for a June 22, 2021 release.

The 2013 novel centers on Queen Charlotte, who is thought to be England’s first biracial royal. Charlotte Sophia spans 50 years in the life of a formidable queen whose history collides with lust, betrayal, politics, rape, murder, and madness.

HBO Max has optioned the rights to Andrews’ historical novel for film and TV development. If a project is put into development, Andrews would serve as creator/showrunner and executive producer.

Charlotte Sophia adds to Andoh’s lengthy list of audiobook credits. She has previously narrated The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi Daré, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Americanah, Talia Hibbert’s Get a Life, Chloe Brown; Ann Lecki’s Ancillary Justice and more.

The audio book is available for preorder on Audible and Audiobooks.com. Upon its release it will be available for digital download on Audible, iTunes, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, and wherever digital audiobooks are sold.