Brian Tyree Henry & Kate Mara To Star In FBI AI Limited Series ‘Class Of ’09’ Set At FX

Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara are sticking with FX.

The Atlanta star and A Teacher star are leading Class of ’09, a drama limited series that will air on FX on Hulu.

The series, which follows a class of FBI agents set in a near future where the U.S. criminal justice system has been transformed by artificial intelligence, comes from Tom Rob Smith, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

The eight-part series produced by FX Productions revolves around a group of FBI agents who graduated from Quantico in 2009 and are reunited following the death of a mutual friend. Spanning three decades and told across three interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and our legacy.

Henry will play Tayo Miller, one of the most brilliant and unorthodox agents ever to join the Bureau, a man who seeks not merely to make his mark on the institution but to remake it entirely. Mara will play Amy Poet, a woman who never imagined joining the world of law enforcement and finds herself at the center of its most pivotal moment of transformation.

Smith, who wrote FX limited series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, will write and exec produce, with American Crime Story, Y: The Last Man and Pose EPs Jacobson and Simpson of Color Force also exec producing. Nellie Reed produces.

“Class of ’09 brings together an incredible team of artists who have contributed to several of FX’s most distinctive and successful series from American Crime Story and Pose to Atlanta and A Teacher,” said Gina Balian, President of Original Programming at FX. “With a story from Tom Rob Smith, produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson and starring Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara, Class of ’09 is primed to reimagine the course of justice in this unique and timely thriller.”

Henry is represented by CAA, JWS Entertainment, and Jackoway Tyerman. Mara is represented by WME and Mosaic and Sloane Offer.

Smith is represented by CAA and Bloom Hergott. Jacobson and Simpson are represented by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.