‘Brave’ Director Brenda Chapman Signs With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award-winning filmmaker Brenda Chapman has signed with Range Media Partners.

She most recently directed the live-action fantasy film, Come Away starring Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo which premiered at Sundance in 2020 and was released later that winter. She was the first woman to ever direct an animated feature for a major studio with DreamWorks Animation’s The Prince of Egypt . She then went on to write and direct the Disney/Pixar film, Brave, which was inspired by her relationship with her daughter and became the first woman to ever win the Academy Award (BAFTA and Golden Globe) for Best Animated Feature. Earlier on in her career, Brenda served as head of story at Disney – the first woman to do so – for the classic animated film The Lion King, for which she won the Annie Award for Best Individual Achievement for Story Contribution in the Field of Animation. She worked on story for the Oscar-nominated animated Disney classic BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THE LITTLE MERMAID, THE RESCUERS DOWN UNDER, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME and FANTASIA 2000. Chapman helped launch DreamWorks Animation Studios in 1998, where her additional contributing credits include Chicken Run, Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas and Shrek. She joined Pixar Animation Studios in 2003, and during her tenure contributed to critically-acclaimed features including Cars, Ratatouille and Wall-E. Together with her husband Kevin Lima, Chapman is currently the co-CEO of ‘Twas Entertainment, which focuses on family entertainment.

“We are honored and humbled to be aligned with Brenda on this next exciting chapter of her career. Brenda has the distinction of being a pioneer in our business as the first woman to win the Academy Award for directing an animated feature and we are so thrilled to work alongside her as she continues to smash through glass ceilings and pave the way as an industry leader in both animation and live action,” said Tanya Cohen of Range Media Partners.

In addition to Range, Chapman is repped by Candace Carlo at Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo LLP.