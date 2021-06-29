Brandon Thomas Lee, Jackson Rathbone & Diane Gaeta Co-Star In ‘Zero Road’; Andrea Londo & Nick Creegan Board ‘Good Egg’

EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Thomas Lee (The Hills: New Beginnings), Jackson Rathbone (Twilight) & Diane Gaeta (Adopt a Highway) will co-star opposite Chance Sanchez in his debut feature, Zero Road, which recently wrapped production.

The dramatic feature examines a preternaturally intelligent young man’s (Sanchez) descent into an underbelly of drug running and violence. It’s based on the writer-director’s experience growing up in poverty in the American Midwest, with a mother who suffered from meth addiction.

In the film, produced by Sanchez, Colin Floom and Mark David, Lee plays Russ, a small-time drug dealer with magnetic charm, who guides Sanchez’s protagonist into the criminal underworld he’s made his home.

Rathbone plays Gene, a mysterious auto mechanic masterminding a drug operation out of his shop, with an inexplicable intellect that reveals a calamitous past.

Then, there’s Gaeta, who plays Sanchez’s tortured mother, Laura.

Lee has appeared, on the film side, in Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story. The actor also appeared as himself in MTV’s reality series, The Hills: New Beginnings. He is represented by ICM and Framework Entertainment.

Rathbone is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Jasper Hale in the Twilight films. On the film side, he has also appeared in The Last Airbender and other projects. His TV credits include The Last Ship, Finding Carter, The War at Home and The O.C. He is repped by Innovative, Vault Entertainment and Nelson Davis.

Gaeta’s film credits include Adopt a Highway. She has also appeared, on the small screen, in 90210 and Sons of Anarchy. She is repped by ICM and MPE.

EXCLUSIVE: Andrea Londo (Narcos) and Nick Creegan (Law & Order: Organized Crime) have joined the cast of adventure comedy, Good Egg.

They’re set to star opposite previously announced cast members Joel Johnstone (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Yara Martinez (Bull, Deputy).

The film, written and directed by Nicole Gomez Fisher, centers on Jessica Nieves-Sanders (Martinez), a high school drama teacher in Queens who longs to be a mother before she hits 40 and is forced to explore alternative methods to become one, after several failed attempts at IVF. Just as Jessica’s about to throw in the towel, she and her husband Gordon (Johnstone) meet a young professional con artist who they believe will be able to give them what they most desire. After striking up a deal with her, however, the pair get caught up in a criminal underworld, and are forced to consider how they wound up in such dire straits.

Fisher is producing Good Egg, alongside Dorottya Mathe.

In her feature, Londo will play Bridget, the egg donor who turns Jessica and Gordon’s world upside down. A savvy, street-smart, appealing woman, Bridget knows how to get what she wants at any cost.

Creegan will Bridget’s ex Sal, who is still madly in love with the mother of his son, and would do anything to get her back. Sal pays his bills as the collector for Nick, the owner of a shoddy casino in Atlantic City.

Londo is best known for playing Maria Salazar in Season 3 of Netflix’s crime drama, Narcos. She then went on to star in Sony’s remake of Superfly, as well as indies The Free Fall and Dreaming Grand Avenue. She is represented by Gersh.

Creegan just completed a season-long arc as Richie Wheatley, Jr., the troubled son of Richie Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) on NBC’s hit series Law & Order: Organized Crime. He also recurred on the first season of Own’s David Makes Man. He is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Tact Media.