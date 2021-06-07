Bob Iger Sells More Than $90 Million Worth Of Disney Shares

Bob Iger at Disney's landmark, and his last, Investor Day in December.

Walt Disney’s outgoing executive chairman Bob Iger sold company stock worth well over $90 million in early June.

According to an SEC filing late last week, Iger unloaded just over 600,000 shares with most priced between $178.74 and $179.81.

A company spokesperson said the sale “is part of the diversification of Mr. Iger’s portfolio, and the value of these shares reflects the significant shareholder value generated under his leadership, with Disney’s stock price rising from just $24 a share when he became CEO in 2005, far outpacing the S&P 500. Mr. Iger continues to hold over 500,000 Disney shares in addition to options and other securities.”

Iger stepped down as CEO last February, passing the chief executive reins to Bob Chapek. He became chairman of the board as well as executive chairman overseeing content creation as the company pivoted to streaming on the success of Disney+ and faced down Covid.

He is leaving at the end of the year. He hasn’t disclosed his plans. He’d been rumored to interested in an ambassadorship and joked recently that he might like rediscover his roots and become a weatherman at an ABC station.

Iger was at Disney for 47 years and CEO for 15 years, overseeing a major expansion including acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasilm and the entertainment assets of 21st Century Fox capped by launch of Disney+.