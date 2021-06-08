Blue Finch Films Boards Supernatural Thriller ‘So Cold The River’ – Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of the virtual Cannes pre-screenings market, Blue Finch Films has added So Cold The River to its sales slate and will be representing world rights to the recently completed pic.

Film is a dark supernatural thriller following an ex-documentary filmmaker, Erica Shaw, who is hired to make a documentary about a dying multi-millionaire, Campbell Bradford. However, Campbell’s past is shrouded in mystery, leading Shaw to make shocking discoveries when her hunt for the truth leads her to his childhood hometown.

Cast include Bethany Joy Lenz (Dexter), Andrew J West (Once Upon A Time), Katie Sarife (Annabelle Comes Home) and Alysia Reiner (The Dream House). Paul Shoulberg wrote and directed, adapting Michael Koryta’s novel. Film is a co-production between 1804 Productions and Pigasus Pictures and is produced by Claire Tuft, Zachary, Spicer, and John Armstrong. Executive producers are Pete Yonkman, Carl Cook, Michael Koryta, and Bethany Joy Lenz.

The deal was negotiated between Mike Chapman and Russell Webber for Blue Finch Films and Matthew Dresden of Harris Bricken working on behalf of the producers. Blue Finch’s slate also includes documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette, End Of Sentence starring Logan Lerman and John Hawkes, and the story of Johnny Cash’s wife, My Darling Vivian.