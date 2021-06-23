Blink-182 Bassist Mark Hoppus Reveals He Has Cancer, Is On Chemo

Multiplatinum pop punk band Blink-182 is down a man, as founding bassist Mark Hoppus revealed today on social media that he has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Hoppus did not disclose the type of cancer or what stage it’s in with his online revelation.

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” he wrote. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all.”

Hoppus also posted an Instagram story with a photo of him in a health care center, hooked up to an IV.

“Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please,” the Instagram Story read. He later deleted it.

Hoppus is a member of Blink-182 with Travis Barker and Matt Skiba, who replaced co-founder Tom DeLonge in 2015. The band has a résumé featuring such platinum albums as Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, Enema of the State and the group’s self-titled album. Hoppus wrote many of the group’s songs, which have been covered by numerous other artists.