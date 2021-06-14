‘Blade Runner 2049’s Sylvia Hoeks Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed internationally acclaimed actress Sylvia Hoeks in all areas. She most recently starred in the World War II drama Plan A opposite August Diehl. Up next, Hoeks will star as the title role in an untitled biopic about the life of actress Sylvia Kristel.

Currently, Hoeks stars in Apple TV+’s original sci-fi series See opposite Jason Momoa and Alfe Woodard, which was recently renewed for a third season.

Hoeks’ other credits include Blade Runner 2049, opposite Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford; The Girl in the Spider’s Web, opposite Claire Foy; and The Best Offer, opposite Geoffrey Rush and Jim Sturgess. She also appeared in several Dutch television series and films including Duska, which earned her the Dutch equivalent of an Academy Award for best supporting actress. Her other recognitions including the Berlin Film Festival’s Shooting Star award.

She will continue to be represented by Willemijn Tuip at Copper en Co and attorney Cheryl Snow at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.