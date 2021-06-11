‘Black Widow’ Advance Tickets Go On Sale; New Clip From Marvel Movie Drops

Tickets are now on sale for the July 9 theatrical release of Disney/Marvel’s Black Widow.

Despite the movie’s simultaneous availability on Disney+ Premier for $29.99 with its theatrical release, box office sources still believe the pic has a chance to open to $70M+. The question becomes how its legs will hold up as those who relish in the film the first time, can just go buy it on Disney+ when they get home to watch it a second time (that is if they’re a subscriber).

Black Widow was voted the top film to see in a recent Fandango poll of must-see movies this summer. We’ll let you know if tickets sales go crazy on the Cate Shortland-directed movie which was expected to kick off summer last year during the first weekend of May.

Fandango social media channels posted this new clips from the film. Watch: