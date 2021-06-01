‘Black Site’ Director Sophia Banks Teams With ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ Trio Bill Mechanic, Paul Currie & Rick Nicita For ‘Street Rat Allie’

EXCLUSIVE: Director Sophia Banks, currently in post-production on her debut feature Black Site with Michelle Monaghan, Jason Clarke and Jai Courtney, is next teaming up with Hacksaw Ridge producers Bill Mechanic, Paul Currie and Rick Nicita on female survival movie Street Rat Allie.

The film will follow Allie, who is presented with a ticket to escape her post-apocalyptic city, which is sealed off by a dome. She and her ‘Street Rats,’ a pack of Dickensian girls who depend on each other for survival, become the targets of every criminal — human or otherwise. Armed with only her wits and a skateboard, she must overcome outsiders and her own conscience in leaving her fellow Street Rats behind.

Bill Mechanic, Paul Currie and Rick Nicita will produce for Cosmos Pictures. The firm is aiming to make a trilogy of films around the IP. Production is slated to start in Australia in 2022.

Script comes from first-timer Walker McKnight who was a 2019 winner of the Academy’s Nicholl Fellowships.

Mechanic said: “Sophia has already proven herself as an award-winning commercials and shorts director and is about to break in the feature world in a big way. She is one of the most exciting talents I’ve had the fortune to work with, and I expect her to turn Street Rat Allie into a major franchise. Couldn’t be more excited to join forces with Sophia and do great things.”

Australia-based Cosmos Pictures is run by Mechanic, the former Chairman and CEO of 20th Century Fox, and producer of movies such has Coraline and Hacksaw Ridge; Rick Nicita, the former Co-Chairman of CAA and former Co-Chairman of Morgan Creek; and Hacksaw Ridge and Bleeding Steel producer Paul Currie.

Black Site is the first feature from Asbury Park Pictures, the joint venture between John Wick and Sicario producer Basil Iwanyk’s Thunder Road Films and Redbox Entertainment.

Banks is represented by CAA and attorney Mark Muir. McKnight is represented by Fourward.