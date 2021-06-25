Billy Porter Single Kicks Off Red Hot + Free Charity Double Album Of Dance Music

The nonprofit Red Hot organization is celebrating Pride Month by releasing the first single from its forthcoming double album of dance music, a Billy Porter cover of Juliet Roberts club classic Caught in the Middle.

The full double album is out July 2, pairing Porter and other artists with the production of Bill Coleman and John “J-C” Carr’s 808 BEACH.

Since 1990, Red Hot has used music, pop culture and the release of 20 charitable, collaborative compilation albums to reduce stigmas, raise more than $15 million for hundreds of humanitarian groups, and support those whose lives have been affected by HIV/AIDS.

“I live at the intersection of art and activism,” said Porter. “30 years ago, no one even wanted to talk about HIV and AIDS, let alone celebrate the community with music and dance. There has to be joy in the middle of the pain, and i hope that things can and will get better. That’s why the work that Red Hot does is so important. Thank you for leading the way. I’m so happy to be a part of carrying on the tradition.”

Producer Bill Coleman said he knew he had to have Porter on board when he created Red Hot + Free three years ago.

“His energy, fortitude and all-around New York fierceness embody the spirit of our album and Red Hot’s consistent missions to raise awareness. To be able to produce this thumping cover of one of our absolute favorite ‘90s club jams is not only a welcome gift creatively, but an energetic and festive nod to our friends who are no longer with us. Caught In The Middle is our purposely reverent and unvarnished soulful house rave up with a Sylvester-inspired tempo to simply party to and play loud. I just love hearing Billy soar within the grooves! We hope everyone bops to it.”

Proceeds from the album will benefit the Ally Coalition, Trevor Project and SAGE.

In addition to Caught In The Middle, Red Hot + Free features SOFI TUKKER x Amadou & Mariam’s Mon Cheri, the gospel-house testimony of U Try Livin’ (Pressure), remixes of Ultra Naté’s Free (Live Your Life) and Vagabon’s Water Me Down, among other tracks.