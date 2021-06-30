Bill Cosby’s Release From Prison Prompts Strong Reactions In Hollywood, From “I Am Furious” To “A Terrible Wrong Is Being Righted”

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Bill Cosby’s 2018 sexual assault conviction on Wednesday. That means the comedian may be freed from prison sentence in a matter of hours.

Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison and has been serving time at Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution at Phoenix.

Reactions from showbiz types were swift and fierce.

Phylicia Rashad who played Cosby’s TV wife on The Cosby Show wrote in support of the incarcerated comedian: “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

Amber Tamblyn, who has been public about being sexually assaulted herself, wrote, “I am furious to hear this news. I personally know women who this man drugged and raped while unconscious. Shame on the court and this decision.”

Likewise E. Jean Carroll, the columnist who has accused Donald Trump of raping her wrote, “This is why women don’t come forward.”

Comedian Eddie Griffin posted an emphatic, “Bill Cosby is free!!! Thoughts?”

FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected! pic.twitter.com/NrGUdwr23c — Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021

I am furious to hear this news. I personally know women who this man drugged and raped while unconscious. Shame on the court and this decision. #TimesUp #MeToo Bill Cosby to Be Freed as Court Overturns His Sex Assault Conviction – The New York Times https://t.co/W34edMi1vw — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) June 30, 2021

Bill Cosby is free!!! Thoughts? — Eddie Griffin (@EddieGriffinCom) June 30, 2021

How quickly do you think R Kelly is going to get Bill Cosby's lawyers on the phone? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 30, 2021

Welp… I sure didn’t have a court negating 50-something sexual assault allegations and freeing Bill Cosby on my Armageddon Bingo card… — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) June 30, 2021

Pennsylvania court saw "Free B_______Y" and was like okay got it https://t.co/YQIJzOxMt1 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 30, 2021

We live in a world where Britney Spears has people controlling her uterus, but Bill Cosby is free. Got it. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) June 30, 2021

THIS is why women do not come forward.https://t.co/6WXe4UmWXt — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) June 30, 2021

i never wanna hear "well did you report it?" again. 60 women accused Bill Cosby, and even with 60 accusers we took years to convict, and now he's going free anyway. there are no consequences for rape and rapists know that. so let's be real: rape is fully legal in this country. — Lane Moore (@hellolanemoore) June 30, 2021

On today’s episode of “How the Justice System Fails Victims”: Bill Cosby is released on a technicality. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) June 30, 2021