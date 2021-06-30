Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Jeremy Piven Launches Podcast ‘How U Livin’ J Piven’ With Kast Media

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Hollywood Reacts To News That Bill Cosby Will Be Freed From Prison As Pennsylvania Supreme Court Overturns His Sexual Assault Conviction
Read the full story

Bill Cosby’s Release From Prison Prompts Strong Reactions In Hollywood, From “I Am Furious” To “A Terrible Wrong Is Being Righted”

Mel Evans/AP

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Bill Cosby’s 2018 sexual assault conviction on Wednesday. That means the comedian may be freed from prison sentence in a matter of hours.

Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison and has been serving time at Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution at Phoenix.

Reactions from showbiz types were swift and fierce.

Phylicia Rashad who played Cosby’s TV wife on The Cosby Show wrote in support of the incarcerated comedian: “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

Amber Tamblyn, who has been public about being sexually assaulted herself, wrote, “I am furious to hear this news. I personally know women who this man drugged and raped while unconscious. Shame on the court and this decision.”

Likewise E. Jean Carroll, the columnist who has accused Donald Trump of raping her wrote, “This is why women don’t come forward.”

Comedian Eddie Griffin posted an emphatic, “Bill Cosby is free!!! Thoughts?”

See all the reactions below.

Read More About:

5 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad