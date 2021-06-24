Biden Nominees For Arts Council Include Ukulele Legend Jake Shimabukuro, Apollo Theater’s Kamilah Forbes & Indie Record Label President

The executive producer of Harlem’s Apollo Theater, the president of John Prine’s Oh Boy Records (and widow of the late folk music icon), and ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro are among President Joe Biden’s intended nominees for the National Council on the Arts.

The eight-person list, posted on the White House website, also includes choreographer and educator Christopher Morgan and Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina.

The National Council on the Arts was established in 1965, with members appointed by the president and approved by the Senate for staggered six-year terms, advises the National Endowment for the Arts on agency policies and programs, and reviews and makes recommendations on applications for grants, funding guidelines, and leadership initiatives. If approved, Biden’s nominees will join other members serving now.

Kamilah Forbes AP Images

Biden’s roster of nominees is: