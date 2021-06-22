BFI Appoints Head Of New UK Global Screen Fund

The BFI has named former All3Media and Endemol Shine exec Denitsa Yordanova as the head of its new UK Global Screen Fund, which is being introduced to plug funding gaps left post-Brexit.

The initial £7M ($9.7M) pot aims to support the UK’s independent screen sector encompassing film, TV, animation, documentary and interactive narrative games.

Questions have been raised about whether the Global Screen Fund will do enough to aid producers impacted by Brexit. Just yesterday, it was revealed that the European Union is exploring declassifying UK film and TV content as ‘European’ in the eyes of the audiovisual media services directive, which currently allows it to qualify for quotas that apply to broadcasters and online platforms across the content. Any such decision could decrease the appeal of UK shows to Euro funders and buyers.

The UK received €12.2M (£10.9M / $14.5M) in MEDIA funding in 2018 and a total of €74m ($87m) from the wider Creative Europe program over the five-year period 2014-2018.

Watch on Deadline

Yordanova will report into Neil Peplow, BFI Director of Industry & International Affairs, and she will work closely with DCMS.

“I am very excited to join the team and to build on the successful launch of the UK Global Screen Fund, expanding its reach and influence,” said Yordanova. “This is a unique opportunity to make a difference to the UK screen sector at a time of great change, as the sector adapts to the impact of COVID-19 and a new global perspective. I am humbled and honoured to take on this role and be able to support talented UK creatives working in film, TV, animation, documentary and interactive narrative games, across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, to achieve their full potential on the international stage.”

Neil Peplow added: “We’re absolutely delighted that Denitsa is joining us to lead the UK Global Screen Fund team. With the fund’s key objective of increasing the international export income and reach of UK screen content and business, Denitsa’s wealth of experience and background in commercial TV and media strategy, together with her passion for film, provides a perfect combination for this fund and its ambitions. I look forward to welcoming Denitsa to the team.”