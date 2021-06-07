‘Better Late’ Comedy From David E. Talbert & LeBron James Set At ABC

ABC has put in development Better Late, a multi-camera comedy from filmmaker David E. Talbert (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey), Lyn Sisson-Talbert, LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s The Springhill Company and ABC Signature.

Written by Talbert, Better Late is inspired by his real life. It’s about a first-time dad whose world gets turned upside down when his own father, a charismatic deadbeat, shows back up hoping for a do-over with his son and a relationship with his grandson. The multi-camera comedy is a show about forgiveness, second chances and the search for silver linings even in the cloudiest of situations.

Talbert, Sisson-Talbert and Springhill Company executive produce. ABC Signature is the studio.

Talbert most recently wrote, directed and produced Netflix’s Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Story. He also recently directed and executive produced El Camino Christmas, written and produced by Hidden Figures helmer Ted Melfi and starring Luke Grimes, Tim Allen, Vincent D’Onofrio, Dax Shepard and Jessica Alba. He’s repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Talbert’s wife and producing partner Sisson-Talbert most recently served as producer on Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Story and executive producer on El Camino Christmas, among other credits.

Springhill is behind The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street, the documentary about the 1921 Tulsa race riot, which premiered recently on CNN. James and Carter also executive produce Top Class docuseries, which was recently renewed for a second season on IMDb TV.