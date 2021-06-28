Queen Latifah, Lil Nas X, Ciara, And More Heat Up BET Awards Red Carpet – Photo Gallery

The stars and sun aligned on the BET Awards red carpet this warm Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Prominent black entertainers arrived in iridescent one-pieces, print dresses and colorful trains in anticipation of a spectacular evening.

Celebrities lined up to honor Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports in 21 categories. The BET Awards 2021 will air live on Sunday, June 27 on BET at 8 PM ET/ PT.

This year’s ceremony, which is celebrating the “year of the Black woman,” will see Queen Latifah receive the Lifetime Achievement BET Award. Also planned is a special tribute to rapper DMX, who died in April at age 50, that will be curated by producer Swizz Beatz and feature performances from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Griselda and a special appearance by Michael K. Williams.

“We are back and excited to bring culture’s biggest night, the 2021 ‘BET Awards,’ safely back to Los Angeles to celebrate this year’s incredible roster of nominees,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “We broke ground as one of the first official award shows to move forward during the global pandemic and we are ready to take our pioneer status to the next level with the return of an audience to celebrate the best and brightest creative minds in the entertainment industry.”

Adding to the bling factor, presenters will include Ashanti, Chloe Bailey, Ciara, Crystal Renee Hayslett, DJ Cassidy, Ebony Obsidian, Eva Marcille, Issa Rae, Jill Scott, KJ Smith, Lena Waithe, Marsai Martin, Michelle Buteau, Michelle Mitchenor, Mignon, Mj Rodriguez, Naomi Campbell, Novi Brown, Regina Hall, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Saweetie and Sevyn Streeter.

Jennifer Hudson will also make a special appearance, show organizers say.

Click the photo above to launch the BET Awards red carpet gallery.