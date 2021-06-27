How To Watch Tonight’s BET Awards Online & On TV

The BET Awards 2021 air on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT across BET, BET Her, Logo, MTV, MTV2, TV Land and VH1. Taraji P. Henson is hosting the event live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles after the ceremony went virtual in 2020. The annual awards celebrate the year in Black music, TV, film, sports and social impact.

Viewers can follow along with tonight’s events on social via @BET and the hashtags #BETAwards and #CulturesBiggestNight.

This year’s ceremony, which is celebrating the “year of the Black woman,” will see Queen Latifah receive the Lifetime Achievement BET Award. Also planned is a special tribute to rapper DMX, who died in April at age 50, that will be curated by producer Swizz Beatz and feature performances from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Griselda and a special appearance by Michael K. Williams.

Megan Thee Stallion, who is tied with DaBaby with a leading seven nominations coming into tonight, will perform along with Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Nas X, Migos, Moneybagg Yo, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch amd Tyler The Creator among others.

Adding to the bling factor, presenters will include Ashanti, Chloe Bailey, Ciara, Crystal Renee Hayslett, DJ Cassidy, Ebony Obsidian, Eva Marcille, Issa Rae, Jill Scott, KJ Smith, Lena Waithe, Marsai Martin, Michelle Buteau, Michelle Mitchenor, Mignon, Mj Rodriguez, Naomi Campbell, Novi Brown, Regina Hall, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Saweetie and Sevyn Streeter.

Jennifer Hudson will also make a special appearance, show organizers say.

Following the show will be the post-party DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition, which kicks off at 11:30 PM ET/PT.