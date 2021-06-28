BET Awards 2021: Winners List (Updating Live)

The BET Awards 2021 air on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT across BET, BET Her, Logo, MTV, MTV2, TV Land and VH1. Taraji P. Henson is hosting the event live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles after the ceremony went virtual in 2020. The annual awards celebrate the year in Black music, TV, film, sports and social impact.
Viewers can follow along with tonight’s events on social via @BET and the hashtags #BETAwards and #CulturesBiggestNight.
This year’s ceremony, which is celebrating the “year of the Black woman,” will see Queen Latifah receive the Lifetime Achievement BET Award. Also planned is a special tribute to rapper DMX, who died in April at age 50, that will be curated by producer Swizz Beatz and feature performances from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Griselda and a special appearance by Michael K. Williams.
Megan Thee Stallion, who is tied with DaBaby with a leading seven nominations coming into tonight, will perform along with Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Nas X, Migos, Moneybagg Yo, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch amd Tyler The Creator among others.
See the full list of winners below, updating live.
Album of the Year
“After Hours” – The Weeknd
“Blame It On Baby” – DaBaby
“Good News” – Megan Thee Stallion
“Heaux Tales” – Jazmine Sullivan
“King’s Disease” – Nas
“Ungodly Hour” – Chloe X Halle
Best Collaboration
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – “Popstar”
Jack Harlow Ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “What’s Poppin” (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby – “Cry Baby”
Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For The Night”
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
H.E.R.
Beyoncé
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
6lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best New Artist
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Best Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Latto
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award
Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name”
Cece Winans – “Never Lost”
H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together”
Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”
Marvin Sapp – “Thank You For It All”
Tamela Mann – “Touch From You”
BET Her Award
Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid – “So Done”
Brandy Ft. Chance The Rapper – “Baby Mama”
Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”
Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”
Ciara Ft. Ester Dean – “Rooted”
SZA – “Good Days”
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (Uk)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (Uk)
Youssoupha (France)
Viewer’s Choice Award
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – “Popstar”
Drake Ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – “Savage” (Remix)
Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
Video of the Year
Cardi B – “Up”
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Drake Ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Best Movie
“Coming 2 America”
“Judas And The Black Messiah”
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
“One Night In Miami”
“Soul”
“The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”
Best Actress
Andra Day, “The United States vs Billie Holiday”
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Best Actor
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
Youngstars Award
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
A’ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman of the Year Award
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry
