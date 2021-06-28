BET Awards 2021: Winners List (Updating Live)

The BET Awards 2021 air on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT across BET, BET Her, Logo, MTV, MTV2, TV Land and VH1. Taraji P. Henson is hosting the event live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles after the ceremony went virtual in 2020. The annual awards celebrate the year in Black music, TV, film, sports and social impact.

Viewers can follow along with tonight’s events on social via @BET and the hashtags #BETAwards and #CulturesBiggestNight.

This year’s ceremony, which is celebrating the “year of the Black woman,” will see Queen Latifah receive the Lifetime Achievement BET Award. Also planned is a special tribute to rapper DMX, who died in April at age 50, that will be curated by producer Swizz Beatz and feature performances from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Griselda and a special appearance by Michael K. Williams.

Megan Thee Stallion, who is tied with DaBaby with a leading seven nominations coming into tonight, will perform along with Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Nas X, Migos, Moneybagg Yo, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch amd Tyler The Creator among others.

See the full list of winners below, updating live.

Album of the Year

“After Hours” – The Weeknd

“Blame It On Baby” – DaBaby

“Good News” – Megan Thee Stallion

“Heaux Tales” – Jazmine Sullivan

“King’s Disease” – Nas

“Ungodly Hour” – Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – “Popstar”

Jack Harlow Ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “What’s Poppin” (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby – “Cry Baby”

Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For The Night”

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

H.E.R.

Beyoncé

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best New Artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Latto

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award

Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name”

Cece Winans – “Never Lost”

H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together”

Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”

Marvin Sapp – “Thank You For It All”

Tamela Mann – “Touch From You”

BET Her Award

Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid – “So Done”

Brandy Ft. Chance The Rapper – “Baby Mama”

Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”

Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”

Ciara Ft. Ester Dean – “Rooted”

SZA – “Good Days”

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (Uk)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (Uk)

Youssoupha (France)

Viewer’s Choice Award

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – “Popstar”

Drake Ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – “Savage” (Remix)

Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Video of the Year

Cardi B – “Up”

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Drake Ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best Movie

“Coming 2 America”

“Judas And The Black Messiah”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“One Night In Miami”

“Soul”

“The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Actress

Andra Day, “The United States vs Billie Holiday”

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best Actor

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the Year Award

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry