Disney+ Sets Summer Premiere Date For ‘Behind The Attraction’ Docuseries

Disney+ announced today that they will premiere all episodes of Behind the Attraction on July 16.

The original series, narrated by Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds), looks to give viewers a peek ‘behind the curtain’ of Disney Parks and Resorts’ most beloved attractions and destinations. While rides including Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, Star Tours, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Space Mountain and it’s a small world will each get their own episode, the other four are dedicated to the iconic Disneyland Hotel, the Hall of Presidents attraction, and the castles at Disney’s parks, along with their unique system of trains, trams and monorails.

The story of each attraction is brought to life through the use of archival and never-before-seen footage and photography, as well as rare interviews with Walt Disney. Also appearing in the docuseries to divulge a secret or two are Disney Legends and an assortment of (past and present) Imagineers, including Bob Weis, Jeanette Lomboy, Kim Irvine, Scott Trowbridge, Tom Fitzgerald, Scot Drake, Carmen Smith, Joe Rohde and more.

Behind the Attraction is directed by The Nacelle Company’s Brian Volk-Weiss (The Toys That Made Us). Volk-Weiss exec produces the series along with Robin Henry and Cisco Henson from The Nacelle Company, and Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise), Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, and Kevin Hill from Seven Bucks Productions.