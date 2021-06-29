BD Wong To Make TV Directorial Debut In Season 2 Of ‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’; Comedy Central Sets Premiere Date

Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens is returning to Comedy Central in August, and the second season will feature the TV directorial debut of star BD Wong.

Wong, who plays Awkwafina’s dad in the comedy series, will direct alongside Andrew McCarthy, Bill Benz, Laura Murphy, Jordan Kim and Steven Tsuchida.

The second season will return with a two-episode event starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, August 18. Watch a teaser below.

The 10-part, half-hour comedy was renewed in January 2020 ahead of its premiere.

Created and written by the Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina, the series is inspired by her life growing up in Queens, NY. Raised by her dad and Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer-borough NYC.

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens is created by Awkwafina and Teresa Hsiao and executive produced by Awkwafina, Karey Dornetto, Teresa Hsiao, Lucia Aniello, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First and Sean Fogel as producer. Justin Rosenblatt and Andrew Lutin serve as executive producers and Tara Power as executive in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios.