BBC Studios Teams With ‘The Inbetweeners’ Star; ViacomCBS First-Look AGC Deal; Channel 4’s ‘Deceit’ Rounds Out Cast

BBC Studios Teams With ‘The Inbetweeners’ Star

BBC Studios has signed a development, production, and distribution deal with People Person Pictures, the company recently co-founded by The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird and Jonny Sweet (Chickens). BBC Studios will have global rights to People Person shows co-developed, co-produced and commissioned from BBC Studios Productions. Josh Cole, head of comedy at BBC Studios Production, said: “We are long-time admirers of Simon and Jonny’s work – they are not only exceptionally gifted writers and performers but also producers, working closely with the industry’s most exciting, emerging comic talent.”

ViacomCBS First-Look AGC Deal

ViacomCBS has inked a first-look deal for Spanish language content with AGC Television, the television division of Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios. The first project under the pact is human trafficking drama Te Buscaré Hasta Encontrarte (I Will Look for You Until I Find You).

Channel 4’s ‘Deceit’ Rounds Out Cast

Eddie Marsan, Harry Treadaway, Sion Daniel Young, Rochenda Sandall, and Nathaniel Martello-White have joined Niamh Algar (The Virtues) in Channel 4 drama series Deceit (working tite). Produced by Story Films and written by Emilia di Girolamo (The Tunnel), the series examines the controversial honeytrap at the heart of the high-pressure investigation into the devastating murder of Rachel Nickell in 1992. Deceit is directed by BAFTA-winning Niall MacCormick (The Victim). Executive producers are David Nath, Peter Beard, and di Girolamo, with Ado Yoshizaki Cassuto producing.